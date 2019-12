× Indy Justice Season 2, Episode 1: Where’s Karen Jo?

Karen Jo Smith went missing on Dec, 27, 2000. Her ex-husband, Steven Halcomb, went on the run and family members immediately suspected he killed her. The family then began an investigation that would take them as far as California.

The question remains to this day: Where is Karen Jo?

