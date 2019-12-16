× ISP arrest Terre Haute man for OWI while transporting children

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Terre Haute man for driving under the influence with several children in his vehicle Saturday.

Police said around 7:55 p.m. on December 14, a two-vehicle property damage accident happened at the SR 641 bypass south of I-70.

Austin J. Sedletzeck, age 27, of Terre Haute, was driving a 2005 Dodge and hit back end of another passenger vehicle, according to police.

ISP said no injuries were reported, but Sedletzeck fled on foot from the accident scene.

Sedletzeck was found by ISP officers, displayed signs of impairment and was administered a blood alcohol content test which reported .29%.

ISP also found several children in his vehicle.

The children were released to their mother after the Vigo County Department of Child Services were contacted.

Sedletzeck was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail, and faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of dependent, and driving while suspended.