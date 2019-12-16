× IU athletic director Fred Glass will retire at the end of the academic year

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Fred Glass says “it’s time.”

The Indiana University vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics said this will be his last year at IU. Glass will retire at the end of the academic year. He’s advised President Michael McRobbie of his decision.

“It’s an all-in, all-consuming role, and I’ve loved it, but I’m ready to step back and do something that keeps me closer to home with more time with my granddaughters and the rest of my family,” Glass said in a statement. “I’ll finish up the Bicentennial Year and give President McRobbie enough time to select a great successor.”

Glass took the job in 2009, leading the university’s efforts to expand and renovate its athletic facilities, including:

Terry Tallen Indiana Football Complex

Pfau Course at Indiana University

Cross Country Course

Armstrong Stadium renovation

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall renovation

Mark Cuban Center for Sports Media and Technology

Memorial Stadium South End Zone Excellence Academy

Wilkinson Hall

According to the university, Glass has been instrumental in raising money for athletics. Those efforts led to the aforementioned improvements in facilities as well as conference championships for 23 teams and 195 individuals. IU also produced a National Team Championship and 28 individual National Champions.

Glass was hired to replace Rick Greenspan. He was formerly chief of staff for Gov. Evan Bayh, president of the Capital Improvement Board and president of the 2011 Super Bowl Bid Committee.