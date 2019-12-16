× Lebanon Community Schools announce Monday early dismissal

LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon Community School Corporation has announced early closure on Monday, December 16 due to inclement weather.

In a statement released by Lebanon Schools, Lebanon Middle School and Lebanon High School will dismiss at 1:30 p.m., with all elementary schools dismissing at 2:30 p.m.

Afternoon preschool at Harney Elementary, and all afternoon and evening events have been canceled.

For updates, visit Lebanon Community School Corporation here.

Read the complete statement below: