Lebanon Community Schools announce Monday early dismissal
LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon Community School Corporation has announced early closure on Monday, December 16 due to inclement weather.
In a statement released by Lebanon Schools, Lebanon Middle School and Lebanon High School will dismiss at 1:30 p.m., with all elementary schools dismissing at 2:30 p.m.
Afternoon preschool at Harney Elementary, and all afternoon and evening events have been canceled.
For updates, visit Lebanon Community School Corporation here.
Read the complete statement below:
Due to forecasted winter weather, all schools in Lebanon Community School Corporation will be closing early today, Monday, December 16. Lebanon Middle School and Lebanon High School will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. All elementary schools will dismiss at 2:30 p.m. Afternoon preschool at Harney Elementary is canceled today. All afternoon and evening events are canceled.
Transportation will be provided for students who ride the bus. The estimated student drop-off time will be approximately one hour and fifteen minutes earlier than usual. District officials have contacted area Boys & Girls Clubs; these will also be closed due to impending winter weather. No transportation will be provided to the Boys & Girls Clubs. BASE is available, but parents or guardians are encouraged to pick up their students as early as possible.
At this time, all LCSC schools will operate on a normal schedule tomorrow, Tuesday, December 17. In the event of a closure, we will utilize an eLearning day. Notification will be provided as soon as a decision is made. Thank you for your understanding, and please be safe in these winter weather conditions.