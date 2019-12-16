× Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on an interstate ramp on the south side of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, emergency personnel was called to the ramp from I-65 northbound to I-465 eastbound in response to a pedestrian struck.

They arrived to find a critically injured 59-year-old Centerville man lying in the road. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the man pulled his vehicle over to the road’s shoulder for a possible tire issue. When he got out to check on the problem, the man was struck by a passing vehicle. The vehicle did not stop for the man and left the scene. There were two occupants of the disabled vehicle that witnessed the crash, according to ISP.

At this time, there is no description of the vehicle that struck the man. Police say the vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side and possibly a broken headlight.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.