More snow on the way; two-day totals will be impressive!

A break in the snow at this time! After an average of 3" to 4" (higher in some local spots) of snow fell Sunday night and into this morning, another round is on the way this afternoon and through the overnight. This lull will help to clear roads and your driveways before the next round arrives after 2 p.m. (around 4 p.m. for downtown). A WINTER STORM WARNING will start at 2 p.m. and last through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, creating more issues for the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Round 2 will bring an additional 2" to 4" for downtown with perhaps some spots seeing up to 5"! This will make for a messy evening rush in spots and again through Tuesday morning. This system will be slightly different, as the snow will be more wet and a rain/snow mix will be expected for our southern counties. Temperatures will get colder overnight, while the wind begins to increase. This will create some drifting and reduce visibility!

Drier but COLDER air works in by Tuesday after noon and for the rest of the week it appears to be fairly quiet with a slow warming trend.