Police: Mother, son killed in early morning Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A mother and her adult son died in an early Monday morning crash in Hancock County.

Authorities said the crash happened near CR 200S and CR 200W. Deputies believe weather was a factor.

Capt. Robert Harris with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said dispatchers received a call about a serious crash around 6:15 a.m.

Harris said a pickup truck was heading southbound and another vehicle was heading northbound; the northbound vehicle lost control and spun in front of the pickup.

The driver of the pickup didn’t have time to stop and collided with the other vehicle, police said. He is cooperating with the investigation and was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

The identifies of the two people killed in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family.

