Several counties under travel advisories after winter storm hits central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A winter storm led to hazardous travel conditions around central Indiana along with travel advisories for many counties.
A yellow travel advisory is the lowest level of a local travel advisory and means drivers may encounter hazardous conditions during routine travel.
As of early Monday, Owen County was under an orange travel watch. The watch means conditions are potentially threatening to the public. Only essential travel—such as to and from work or an emergency situation—is recommended.
Yellow travel advisory (as of 4:30 a.m.):
- Bartholomew
- Boone
- Brown
- Clay
- Daviess
- Fayette
- Greene
- Hamilton
- Hancock
- Hendricks
- Henry
- Johnson
- Knox
- Madison
- Martin
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Putnam
- Rush
- Shelby
- St. Joseph
- Sullivan
- Vermillion
- Vigo
Orange travel watch (as of 4:30 a.m.)
- Owen