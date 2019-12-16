Find school delays and closings here

Several counties under travel advisories after winter storm hits central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A winter storm led to hazardous travel conditions around central Indiana along with travel advisories for many counties.

A yellow travel advisory is the lowest level of a local travel advisory and means drivers may encounter hazardous conditions during routine travel.

As of early Monday, Owen County was under an orange travel watch. The watch means conditions are potentially threatening to the public. Only essential travel—such as to and from work or an emergency situation—is recommended.

Weather resources:

Yellow travel advisory (as of 4:30 a.m.):

  • Bartholomew
  • Boone
  • Brown
  • Clay
  • Daviess
  • Fayette
  • Greene
  • Hamilton
  • Hancock
  • Hendricks
  • Henry
  • Johnson
  • Knox
  • Madison
  • Martin
  • Monroe
  • Montgomery
  • Putnam
  • Rush
  • Shelby
  • St. Joseph
  • Sullivan
  • Vermillion
  • Vigo

Orange travel watch (as of 4:30 a.m.)

  • Owen
