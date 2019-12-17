More cold coming before a milder pattern returns to end the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A SNOWY DECEMBER SO FAR

Last December only tallied .5" of snowfall. We have failed to reach 5" of snow each of the past five Decembers. In just two days, the city of Indianapolis received 7.6" of snow making this the snowiest December to date since 2013! The snow season is off to a fast start with a total of 10.4" - a surplus of 6.2" and marks the 10th snowiest on record to date.

Overnight snowfall brought an additional 1" to 4" (4.8" Warren Park, east of downtown Indianapolis) of snow area-wide after the record setting snow on Sunday. The snow cover across the Contiguous U.S. is the greatest (48%) since 2008.

CLEARING

A beautiful sunset Tuesday in the wake of the departing storm. Skies cleared and the sunshine went to work on the recent snowfall. Nearing sunset, temperatures were starting to fall and the slush was beginning to freeze. The clear skies overhead to start the night, along with the fresh snow will allow temperature to fall very quickly this evening.

NEW COLD FRONT COMING

There will be an increase in clouds overnight as a new front approaches throughout the night. The winds and increased cloud cover will aid in keeping the temperatures from really tanking overnight. That will not be the case tomorrow night.

The wind shifting cold front is due to pass around sunrise and with it a few passing flurries. We will import a new batch of cold air, with origins from the arctic. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will not escape the 20s during the afternoon.

All ingredients are in place for a frigid Thursday morning. Clear skies, fresh batch of arctic air and snow on the ground sets the stage for early morning low temperatures well into the single digits!

TAKING A MILDER TURN

The shot of arctic air is just that, a shot. The cold retreats quickly again and milder pattern will once again emerge as we head to the end of 2019. The snow cover may be in jeopardy with little or no precipitation in the works before Christmas. The final week of the year looks mild with the potential of a 50-degree day or two before year's end. Initially the snow cover will slow the warm up but the milder air will be felt closing out 2019.