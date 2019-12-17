× Police rescue dog that ran from crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — Police were able to track down a dog that escaped from a crashed vehicle on the city’s west side Tuesday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police said a vehicle ran off I-465 just after 3 p.m. Tuesday and rolled several times. As troopers responded to the scene, they learned that a dog jumped out of the crashed vehicle and was running along the shoulder of the interstate.

While troopers helped out the driver, who suffered minor injuries, Trooper Brandon Alberts and Trooper Mike Wright began tracking down the dog. Dispatchers from State Police and INDOT used traffic cameras to tell the troopers where the dog was.

The troopers managed to catch up with the dog nearly two miles from the crash scene. The troopers blocked a lane of traffic and got the dog into a police car safely.

Investigating officers are not sure what caused the vehicle to run off the road. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The dog, named Poppy, was released to a family member who came to the scene. Poppy did not appear to be injured.