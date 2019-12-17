Snow is ending, now the colder air settles in!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow is winding down across the state and should be clear of Indiana before noon! Any additional accumulations of an inch or less will fall in our southern counties. No doubt, it has been an active 36-48 hours with over 7" of snow for Indianapolis.

By the way, we received more snow in the past two days than what we typically get for the entire month! Sunshine will build in later today but should remain quite chilly. Roads are a mess this morning and extra time will be needed to work or school. Expect a much better, smoother evening rush hour.

Skies will be clear for most of the evening and overnight! This combined with lighter winds and fresh snow on the ground should drive our temperatures down into the lower teens, with wind chills by Wednesday morning in the single digits. More sunshine and dry weather in the days ahead should slowly bring our temperatures above freezing by Friday!