Tech companies collect winter gear for Wheeler Mission

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Growing tech companies are combining their resources with Wheeler Mission to help anyone who is braving the winter without a home.

The organizations accepted donations on monument circle Tuesday, collecting items like food, bedsheets, and winter coats.

O'Nealya Gronstal, director of community engagement for Wheeler Mission said the timing is perfect, as they recently ran out of winter coats.

“It's the community coming together and recognizing that people are in need right now,” Gronstal said. “People are cold and hungry and coming to Wheeler for shelter and for meals. It takes the community coming together so that we can serve those that we serve.”

Brad Brown, senior business development manager for Zylo said the tech companies were trying to focus on the most active need in Indianapolis. They decided to focus their efforts on the homeless population, which has been growing.

During the collection event Tuesday, Brown said it was exciting to see how the community gathered to support the need.

"We've had people take gloves off of their hands. We've had people pull money out of their wallet to be able to help with this," Brown said.

The Wheeler Mission said their greatest need is currently twin-sized sheets, blankets and winter clothing, including winter coats. To make a financial donation or learn more about Tech Circle of Caring, the Wheeler Mission website.