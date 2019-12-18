Dry, milder pattern now emerging through Christmas Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mostly cloudy skies and dry weather holding out-the-door to start your Wednesday morning. Although overcast, the dry weather will bring a much smoother, less stressful morning rush hour. Sunshine should begin to emerge by late morning across the northwestern part of the state and build south through the afternoon. Highs by late day will climb only into the upper 20s, nearly 10° below the seasonal average. Bottom line--cold but bright!

Skies remain mostly clear tonight, while lows drop close to 10° by early Thursday morning! Additional sunshine, along with southwest winds, should help to move our afternoon temperatures back into the middle 30s. This will add to more snow melt across the state.

Speaking of snow, so far for this early season, Indianapolis has already "enjoyed" 10.4" officially! This is nearly half of the entire snowfall for the season (25.9")! No snow through the next seven days, including Christmas Day, at this time. As milder air builds into early next week, any snow on the ground will melt away, as it looks like a green Christmas for 2019!