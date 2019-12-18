Person killed in hit-and-run crash on Indy’s near east side

Posted 9:06 PM, December 18, 2019, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person has died after a hit-and-run crash on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the intersection of East 10th Street and North Lasalle Street in response to a hit-and-run.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.