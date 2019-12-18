× Person killed in hit-and-run crash on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person has died after a hit-and-run crash on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the intersection of East 10th Street and North Lasalle Street in response to a hit-and-run.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.