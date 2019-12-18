WATCH LIVE: House debates articles of impeachment ahead of historic vote

Pet holiday safety

Posted 7:47 AM, December 18, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS –There is a lot to juggle when it comes to friends and family during the holidays. But what about your pets?
You may not realize it — but your holiday meals and decor could be putting them at risk!

Dr. Kerry Peterson from Pet Wellness Clinics is here to break down what is healthy versus what is harmful for your furry friends.

As Peterson explained many pet owners know chocolate can be toxic, but some do not realize it’s dark chocolate that is the most dangerous.

Check out the interview for more tips!

Data pix.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.