× Pet holiday safety

INDIANAPOLIS –There is a lot to juggle when it comes to friends and family during the holidays. But what about your pets?

You may not realize it — but your holiday meals and decor could be putting them at risk!

Dr. Kerry Peterson from Pet Wellness Clinics is here to break down what is healthy versus what is harmful for your furry friends.

As Peterson explained many pet owners know chocolate can be toxic, but some do not realize it’s dark chocolate that is the most dangerous.

Check out the interview for more tips!