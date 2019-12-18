× Public invited to Indiana veteran’s funeral with no located family

ELWOOD, Ind. — A funeral home in Madison County hopes people will attend a funeral for a veteran after authorities could not track down any of his relatives.

A public service will be held Thursday for George Green who passed away earlier this month. Green was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He earned several honors, including four Bronze Star medals.

To date, however, no surviving family has been located. The public and fellow veterans are encouraged to attend the service at Copher – Fesler – May Funeral Home Thursday morning from 11 a.m. – noon.

Green will be buried with military honors by U.S. Military and Elwood V.F.W. honor guard at Marion National Cemetery.