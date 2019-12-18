Wayne County man remains hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis interstate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Wayne County man is fighting for his life in the hospital following a hit-and-run crash.

Indiana State Police are still searching for the driver responsible for the crime which took place on Indy’s south side Monday night.

The victim had gotten out of his family’s car to check if they had flat tire, when he got hit by a car that never stopped.

The family had been driving from Tennessee to Centerville when they pulled over on the interstate.

“A car goes by and we feel a shake and next thing we heard a thud. I get out and he’s on the ground face down,” said the victim’s son Nicholas Moore.

Nicholas says he got out of the driver’s seat and pulled his dad out of the road at the ramp leading from I-65 to 465, while the driver of a black car who hit his father sped away.

“I don’t understand how you could just leave and continue living,” said Moore.

In the middle of the snow storm, Nicholas began performing CPR on his father before paramedics arrived.

“It felt like forever because we were out in the snow and 20 degree weather. I was trying to keep him warm because he was shaking. I don’t know if it was shock or if it was cold,” said Moore.

The victim, Mike Moore, remains on life support in critical condition. The 59-year-old spent lots of time on Indiana highways visiting family.

“Whether he’s traveling to Michigan where my siblings are or down to us in Tennessee, it seems like he’s never at his house. He’s always at someone else’s home. He’s always helping them,” said Moore.

Investigators don’t know if the snow or poor visibility led to the crash, but whatever the cause, the Moore family wants the driver who fled held accountable.

“I don’t care why or what the situation was. I want them to come forward. Do the right thing,” said Moore.

State Police have not released a description of the suspect’s car, but say it likely has a damaged passenger side headlight and bumper.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Indiana State Police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.