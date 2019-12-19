× Bright sunshine, as the warming trend takes hold!

Skies are clear and it is downright frigid to start the morning! Single-digit readings will greet you out-the-door with wind chills nearing 0° in some locations. Could be the coldest start of the early winter season so far! NOW GOOD NEWS: sunshine will be with us all day, as winds begin to increase from the southwest. This should help to boost our temperatures above 32° by mid-afternoon, as snowmelt gets underway!

Another chilly night ahead, as dry weather holds.

Heading into the weekend and beyond, everything points to a long stretch of dry, milder weather. Only minor issues could take hold in the mornings. The combination of snowmelt and light winds, along with a temperature inversion, could create some fog issues for travel, maybe some patchy freezing fog. We will continue to monitor in the days ahead.

For now, it still appears that most, if not all, snow will be gone before Christmas morning, as temperatures push near 50° by Christmas Eve.