Enjoy these recipes featuring Indiana spirits from Hard Truth Distilling Company

Put a Hoosier spin on your holiday dishes by adding spirits from Hard Truth Distilling Company in Nashville, Ind.

Ian McCabe from Hard Truth Hills and Patrick Matthews from Big Woods Restaurant Group joined FOX59 Morning News to share some recipes.

The following dishes were featured in the segment:

Pan-Roasted Chicken with Hard Truth White Oak Reserve Rum Butter Sauce

Ingredients, roasted chicken

2 Boneless chicken breasts, skin on

1 Tbsp. Canola oil

2 Tbsp. Butter

2 sprigs Fresh thyme

1 sprig Fresh rosemary

Ingredients, sauce

4 oz. Hard Truth White Oak Reserve Rum

½ tsp. Brown sugar

2 oz. Butter

1 tsp. Chopped parsley

1 Tbsp. Diced tomatoes, seeds removed

Salt and pepper to taste

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Preparation, roasted chicken:

Directions, roasted chicken

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Pat the chicken breast dry, and season generously with salt and pepper.

3. Heat oil in an oven-safe skillet over medium high heat.

4. Carefully place chicken breast, skin-side down, into the hot skillet.

5. Cook without moving until skin is deep, golden brown and crisp.

6. Carefully flip chicken; add butter and herbs to pan.

7. When the butter melts, spoon it over the chicken several times.

8. Place skillet with chicken into oven, and cook until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F.

9. Once the chicken is the correct temperature, remove skillet from oven and move chicken to a new dish; allow to rest.

Preparation, sauce

1. In a saucepan, add Hard Truth White Oak Reserve Rum and brown sugar.

2. Carefully cook over medium high heat — the rum will ignite, which allows the alcohol to burn off.

3. Once the flames have stopped, slowly add butter, whisking to incorporate.

4. Add parsley and tomato.

5. Season with salt and pepper.

Plating

1. Slice chicken on a bias, and fan the slices on a serving plate.

2. Pour sauce over chicken.

3. Garnish plate with lemon wedges

Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum Sweet Potato Casserole

Ingredients, casserole

2 lbs. Sweet potatoes

½ c. Brown sugar

½ tsp. Ground cinnamon

⅛ tsp. Grated nutmeg

Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum sauce (see recipe below)

1 c. Candied pecans, chopped

Preparation, casserole

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Scrub sweet potatoes well; pat dry.

3. Arrange whole sweet potatoes on a baking sheet. With a fork, pierce each potato 2 or 3 times.

4. Bake for about 45 to 50 minutes, or until fork-tender. Set pan aside, and reset oven to 350°F.

5. Allow sweet potatoes to cool and then peel, discarding the skins.

6. In a large bowl, mash the roasted sweet potatoes until smooth.

7. Add brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum sauce; whisk together until well combined.

8. Transfer the mixture to a buttered baking dish. Smooth top and sprinkle with candied pecans.

9. Bake in a 350°F oven for about 30 to 35 minutes, or until lightly browned and

heated through.

Ingredients, rum sauce

½ c. Butter

½ c. Brown sugar

1 c. Heavy cream

3 Tbsp. Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum

Preparation, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum sauce

1. In a saucepan over medium heat, cook butter and sugar, stirring regularly until sugar is melted.

2. Add heavy cream, and bring to a simmer, stirring regularly until mixture is slightly thickened.

3. Remove from heat and stir in Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum.

Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka-Glazed Carrots

Ingredients

15 carrots, peeled and stems removed

⅓ c. Butter, softened

2 Tbsp. Sugar

1 tsp. Kosher salt

¾ c. Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka

2 Tbsp. Hot water

1 Tbs. Orange juice

Fresh parsley, chopped (optional garnish)

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Clean carrots and arrange in a 9″ x 13″ baking dish.

3. Using an electric mixer, cream the butter, sugar, and salt together.

4. With the mixer is running, slowly add hot water, Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, and orange juice.

5. Once fully combined, pour mixture over carrots and cover dish with aluminum foil.

6. Bake for 90 minutes.

7. Remove the foil and transfer carrots to a serving platter.

8. Drizzle carrots with melted cinnamon butter from the baking dish.

9. Garnish with chopped parsley, if desired.

Banana Bread Pudding with Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum Butter Sauce

Ingredients, bread pudding

½ lb. Day-old bread, cubed into 1-inch pieces

¼ c. Unsalted butter, melted

4 Large eggs

2 c. Milk

½ c. Granulated sugar

2 tsp. Vanilla extract

2 tsp. Ground cinnamon, or to taste

½ tsp. Salt

1 c. Firm bananas, sliced into ¼-in. thick rounds (about 2 medium bananas)

Ingredients, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum butter sauce

¼ c. Unsalted butter

1 Tbsp. Cornstarch

½ c. Granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. Brown sugar

1 c. Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum

½ tsp. Salt, or to taste

Preparation, bread pudding

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Spray a 2 to 3-qt. casserole dish with cooking spray; add the bread cubes.

3. Pour melted butter over bread and toss to coat; set aside.

4. In a medium bowl, add eggs and lightly beat them.

5. Add milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt to bowl; stir to combine.

6. Add the bananas to bowl; stir to combine. To ensure that bananas retain their shape, do not over-stir or beat.

7. Pour the wet mixture over bread cubes and mix with hands, tossing gently while coating the bread evenly.

8. Bake for about 45 to 50 minutes, or until the top is lightly golden brown and there’s no liquid pooling in the center. When the bread pudding is in the final 5 to 10 minutes of baking, make the sauce.

Preparation, Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum butter sauce

1. In a medium saucepan, add butter and Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum; heat over medium heat.

2. Add cornstarch, and whisk to combine until dissolved.

3. Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, and salt; whisk to combine.

4. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until mixture comes to a full boil; boil for 1 to 1 ½ minutes.

5. Remove mixture from heat; stir in vanilla.

6. Pour sauce over bread pudding while both are still warm; serve immediately