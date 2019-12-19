Former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to appear in Bloomington

Posted 12:10 PM, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:14PM, December 19, 2019

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JUNE 18: U.S. President Donald Trump stands with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who announced that she is stepping down as the White House press secretary, during his rally where he announced his candidacy for a second presidential term at the Amway Center on June 18, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. President Trump is set to run against a wide open Democratic field of candidates. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The former Press Secretary for President Donald Trump will appear in Bloomington in May, according to the Monroe County Republican Party.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be part of exclusive event held by the party on May 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Monroe Convention Center.

“This is a once in a lifetime chance for Bloomington and Monroe County. To have a guest, like Sarah Huckabee Sanders come to our little college town, to speak to Republicans is an honor,” said Party Chairman William Ellis.

Huckabee Sanders has been named one of TIME Magazine’s “40 under 40” and is recognized as one of the best political operatives of her generation, according to a press release.

Tickets to the general admission event are $200 with VIP tickets available at $500.

Tickets are available at MonroeCoGOP.com on a first come, first serve, basis.

A party spokesperson said ticket sales will end on March 31, or when tickets sell out.

