Former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to appear in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The former Press Secretary for President Donald Trump will appear in Bloomington in May, according to the Monroe County Republican Party.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be part of exclusive event held by the party on May 1, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Monroe Convention Center.

“This is a once in a lifetime chance for Bloomington and Monroe County. To have a guest, like Sarah Huckabee Sanders come to our little college town, to speak to Republicans is an honor,” said Party Chairman William Ellis.

Huckabee Sanders has been named one of TIME Magazine’s “40 under 40” and is recognized as one of the best political operatives of her generation, according to a press release.

Tickets to the general admission event are $200 with VIP tickets available at $500.

Tickets are available at MonroeCoGOP.com on a first come, first serve, basis.

A party spokesperson said ticket sales will end on March 31, or when tickets sell out.