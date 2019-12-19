Grocer Earth Fare closing 3 Indianapolis-area locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. -- Customers stopping by Earth Fare in Carmel quickly learned their favorite grocery store is leaving town.

“It breaks my heart that they’re leaving,” one shopper said. ”They’ve got some of my favorite foods and I hate to see them go.”

The stores specialized in natural and organic foods, competing with other stores like Whole Foods.

“In that particular market they are competing in, there’s three or four stores that try to sell the same types of stuff,” said another shopper. “It happens to be that the stuff I like is at this store.”

The Carmel location is currently running a 20% off store closing sale. The Noblesville and Greenwood locations are also closing.

A spokesperson for Earth Fare declined to comment on the reason for the closure, and it’s unclear how many employees are impacted.