× IMPD Missing Persons detectives seek public’s assistance in locating missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public’s help locating Ellen Carr, 79, who was last seen on Wednesday, December 18.

Ms. Carr is described as a white female, 5’1”, 140 lbs, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Family members have not seen or heard from her since 2 p.m. December 18. Ms. Carr left the residence and was headed to the Walmart on E. 96th St, but has not returned home.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).