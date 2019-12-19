Newspaper carriers alert residents to far east side fire; no one hurt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – No one was hurt in an early morning house fire on the far east side.

Crews from the Indianapolis and Lawrence fire departments responded just after 4 a.m. to the 3500 block of Harvest Avenue, where two homes caught fire.

Firefighters had it under control by about 5 a.m. The frigid temperatures posed challenges for fire crews, turning their water into ice almost immediately. They also had to content with a ruptured gas line.

“And just the elements…As soon as the water hits the streets it seems to turn into ice and that makes it difficult situations for everyone involved, walking around, carrying chain saws, ladders, that can become quite a hazard,” said Jason Kistler with IFD.

IFD said two people were driving through the neighborhood to deliver newspapers when they saw the fire. They alerted the residents—three adults and a minor—who managed to get out safely. Two dogs and a cat were also rescued from the home.

The fire then spread to a home next door; the resident inside was also alerted and escaped.

Crews from Indianapolis Power & Light and Citizens Gas were called to the scene. The fires remain under investigation.