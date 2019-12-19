Pattern changing again, 50-degree days possible for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BITTER COLD MORNING

The decided turn to cold and snowy conditions are easing bu not before we dropped temperatures to frigid levels early Thursday. This was the coldest air since mid-November and we would have been colder in Indianapolis if it were not for a slight wind shift to the south late last night. The early morning low dipped to 9-degrees but many outlying areas were much colder. Check out the some of the lows that included a -3° temperature in Crawfordsville.

SO LONG ARCTIC JET STREAM

Ready for a warm up? The temperature rose above freezing Thursday for the first time since late Saturday evening and even milder afternoons are coming our way.

We are severing ties to the arctic branch of the jet stream for a spell and returning to a pattern similar to start the month. The pattern will flatten out, from west to east allowing Pacific ocean air to spread across the nation. The 'zonal' pattern promotes above normal temperatures and there is a strong likelihood that a few 50° days are possible.

Snow cover remained expansive Thursday across the nation and that will slow the upcoming warm up initially. As we melt the snow and mix in the milder air, afternoon temperatures are likely to jump and reach near 50-degrees as early as Monday. 50° Christmas is a real possibility and would only mark the 21st time we topped 50-degrees on December 25th. The last time was 2015 with a high of 51°.

The vast majority of the nation will be storm-free and mild with temperatures likely well above normal for most of the eastern two-thirds of the U.S.