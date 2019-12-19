Sherman looks for last-minute holiday gifts in Zionsville

Posted 8:35 AM, December 19, 2019, by
Data pix.

Sherman checks out last-minute holiday gifts at a shop on Main Street in Zionsville.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.