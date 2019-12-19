× Terre Haute man pulled over for speeding, arrested for meth possession and DUI

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Terre Haute man for driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine.

ISP said an officer was patrolling the area of area of Poplar and 25th Street on Thursday evening.

According to ISP, around 7:30 p.m., the officer stopped a 2005 Ford for speeding.

The driver was identified as Manuel D. Akers, 56, of Terre Haute.

Police said suspicious the officer searched the vehicle after detecting suspicious active.

2.3 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search.

ISP said Akers showed signs of impairment, agreed to, and failed a certified test.

Akers was placed under arrest and taken to the Vigo County Jail.

He faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.