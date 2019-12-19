Unique pantry coming to Hamilton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- A unique type of pantry is coming to Hamilton County.

Marilyn’s Place is an upcoming non-food pantry. It will provide clothes, shoes, toiletries, cleaning supplies and more to those in need.

The idea for Marilyn’s Place came from Glenn Conn, who saw the need in the area after experiencing homelessness himself.

"I had absolutely nothing. I had no money. I was homeless. No job. Nothing," Conn said.

When Conn went to a soup kitchen at a church where they provided clothing about 10 years ago, another man helped him. It was December, and he didn't even have a coat. When he was there for lunch one day, a man came up to him.

"He said 'I got something for you', he got this coat," Conn said. "I’m grateful that somebody like him, in need himself, thought of me. That stuck with me all these years, and what motivated me to start Marilyn's Place."

Hilary Ricks, a co-founder of Marilyn's Place was a criminal defense lawyer who retired to found the pantry. She says the idea is to give people a hand up rather than a handout.

Ricks says the premise is to run the pantry like a shopping experience. It will function from donations and operate on a points system for shoppers based on need.

"We’re just starting out and we’re open to ideas and appreciate anything," Ricks said.

Marilyn's Place is set to open on March 1. They are looking for donations. You can find out how to help by visiting Marilyn's Place's website.