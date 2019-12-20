Active shooter situation underway in Randolph County

Posted 4:02 PM, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:03PM, December 20, 2019

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating an active shooter situation at a home in Lynn, Ind.

Indiana State Police say the situation is happening in the 800 block of West Church Street.

A negotiator is on the way and a medical helicopter is in the area. Police tell people to avoid the area and stay indoors.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.