BlueIndy to end Indianapolis service on May 21, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’ll soon be the end of the road for electric car-sharing service BlueIndy.

The company announced on its website that the service will end effective May 21, 2020.

“We thank you for your support and for your understanding and remain available for any additional information through your BlueIndy account or by calling our Customer Service Center at 1-800-329-2058,” the company wrote on its website.

BlueIndy said the service did not “reach the level of activity required to be economically viable” in Indianapolis. Cars will be available until the May 21 date, the company said.

All yearly membership fees will be waived as March 21, 2020, the company said. Riders can terminate their subscription without penalty starting on Dec. 20, 2019.

BlueIndy arrived in Indianapolis in 2015. But the service had trouble getting off the ground thanks to problems with charging stations and complaints that the cars were taking up valuable parking spots downtown.