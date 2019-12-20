× Changes made to busy intersection in Boone County after fatal crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Officials are making changes to a busy intersection in Boone County after a woman died in a car crash in November.

It was not the first crash. In fact, county commissioner Robert Santelli said there have been more than 25 crashes there over the past 10 years.

54-year-old Sherry Dennis was killed after a van hit the car she was in. Back then, the intersection was a 2-way stop. Now, it will become a 4-way stop after county commissioners passed an ordinance.

Commissioner Santelli said it was a result of a number of things including an accident review, community input, and a traffic county study.

He said the new signs will be up in a few weeks. Right now, the signs are bagged or covered as a precursor to the changes.

“Emotionally, I don’t know if they will ever be better,” said Jack Wilson, nephew of Dennis.

Wilson said his mom and another aunt were also in the car. The family hopes this change will prevent another tragedy.

“It makes me realize we need to look twice and pay attention and stay alert,” he said.

Some residents believe the change was long overdue. Joan Gardner lives nearby and so does a lot of her family.

“I can hear crashes and I can hear the police coming and I always run out the door to see if it is any of my people,” Gardner said.

A neighbor who lives on the corner said cars have even hit her house. Residents said they have noticed traffic in their neighborhood increase over the years.

“It is mostly people who are not familiar with the area. they are just taking that short cut,” said Gardner.

Boone County leaders said their road and public safety are key priorities for them.

If you are concerned about an intersection, officials suggest contacting the county commissioners. Depending on the type of road—local, county, state—they would communicate with the appropriate team.