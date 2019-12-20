Colts concession stand workers serve up more than good food on game day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Before heading to their seats at a Colts game, many fans will make a stop at the concession stands. Chances are they won't be served by Lucas Oil employees.

In fact, nearly every game day, hundreds of volunteers work behind the stands.

“Any given Colts game, we have 850 volunteers who help us create that Colts hospitality,” said Centerplate Vice President of Operations Justin Kizima.

One of those volunteers is Evelyn Tibbs. She’s been working games since 1986, earning money for the nonprofit Scouting Friends. The organization raises funds for kids to participate in extracurricular activities.

“I still have grandchildren and they need a little extra to help their benefits for school activities,” she said.

Money is donated from Centerplate, the company that provides concessions throughout Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I think a lot of fans would be surprised to know we utilize non-for-profit volunteers in all of our concession stands here,” Kizima said.

He says the program allows both the volunteers and company to score big. Centerplate doesn’t have to do as much hiring and nonprofits receive a percentage of the sales.

On any given game day at Lucas Oil Stadium, volunteers from nearly 80 nonprofits can be represented in the stands.

It’s team effort off the field where everyone leaves a winner.

“We do them good, they do us good,” Tibbs added.

Last year, Centerplate paid out a total of $1.5 million to those nonprofits.