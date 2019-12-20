× How to get a free or discounted ride home for New Year’s Eve in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ride-sharing company Lyft is working to make sure everyone gets home safely from New Year’s Eve events.

The company is partnering with Eskew Law and Jack Daniels’ Tennessee Apple to give 1,000 Lyft riders a free or discounted ride home or back to their hotel. The partnership is an effort to curb drunk driving during the holidays.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said there were 285 drunk-driving-related fatalities during the New Year’s and Christmas periods in 2018. Nearly a third of all fatal vehicle crashes in 2018 involved drunk drivers.

The NHTSA urges people to make smart choices if they have holiday parties or festive gatherings on their calendar during the holiday season and plan out how they are going to get home safely once the celebration ends. The NHTSA suggests designating a sober driver, using public transportation or order a ride-hailing service.

People interested in taking advantage of Lyft’s holiday ride discount can download a code from Eskew Law’s website and use it before 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The offer is good for fees up to $10.