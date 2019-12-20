Man arrested after stealing speaker playing Christmas music at Avon Police Department

Quannah Gilbert (booking photo provided by Avon Police Department)

AVON, Ind. — The Avon Police Department (APD) has arrested a 43-year-old man was arrested by Avon police for stealing a speaker from the lobby of the police department.

On the department’s Facebook page, APD said:

“Unfortunately, even during times of Christmas and the holiday season, thieves strike when and where you would least expect. Last week, the individual seen in these photographs stole a speaker from the lobby of the Avon Indiana Police Department that was playing Christmas music.”

Investigators served a warrant on Quannah Gilbert, 43, and recovered the speaker.

Gilbert was taken to the Hendricks County Jail on a preliminary charge of theft.

