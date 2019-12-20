Man injured after woman drove SUV into house on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is in the hospital after a woman drove her SUV into his house on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of North Drexel Avenue and East New York Street.

A Ford Freestyle drove into the front of the house, and a man who lived in the house was pinned under the vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition. A woman and a girl in the vehicle were uninjured.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the vehicle to slam into the house.