× Quiet open to weekend, as milder air increases across the state!

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures chilly out-the-door, but not as harsh as the past mornings! We expect to enjoy another bright sunrise at 8:02am. A few more clouds will be in the mix today, but winds will be lighter and afternoon highs above the seasonal average of 37°. Quiet and mild is a nice way to end the workweek that started out so snowy. Speaking of snow, Indianapolis remains with a snow depth of 4″ since last night. Expect for this number to drop over the weekend, while milder air continues to build in…

Lots of sports this weekend in town and the weather looks really good for all of them, along with any travel you may have around the state and Midwest.

As the snow continues to melt away early next week with milder air building, some fog or haze and even patchy drizzle could be in play for the mornings. The combination of a strong temperature inversion (warmer air aloft), higher dew points (low-level moisture) and light winds could impact some travel across the region. This will be monitored over the weekend!