Red Kettle Campaign donations lagging statewide

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A nationwide agency is struggling to reach its holiday goal right here in Indiana. The Salvation Army says its annual Red Kettle Campaign is taking a hit due to a number of reasons.

In Muncie, they say they've only reached 47% percent of their $173,000 goal. They say they are struggling due to a number of reasons like the late Thanksgiving, warmer weather, people not carrying cash and fewer volunteers.

The Salvation Army says if they can’t reach their goal it impacts those who need help the most and cuts will be made.

"If we can't hit our goal, it affects our client's bottom line, and that's a difficult choice we have to make. We can't help with utilities and with rent and other financial needs we don't have the money to help with,” said Salvation Army of Muncie Major Mark Litherland.

The local agencies in Columbus and Indianapolis are also struggling to reach their goals.

If you don't run into a bell ringer before Christmas Eve. You can go to the Salvation Army website to donate until Jan. 30.