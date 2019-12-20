× Roncalli High School administrator faces battery charge after incident involving student

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Roncalli High School administrator faces a misdemeanor battery charge following an incident involving a student.

The student told officers the incident happened in the cafeteria on Dec. 6 after food spilled onto the floor. Court documents show the student accuses Bob Tully, the school’s Vice President for Mission and Ministry, of grabbing him from behind near the upper chest and neck area after telling him to clean it up.

“If you guys don’t clean this mess up, I will show you what a human vacuum is,” Tully allegedly said, according to the student.

The student claims Tully pulled him backwards from the lunch table while saying, “Is this still a joke to you?”

The student says he didn’t fight back and was left with neck pain, a rash and a scratch mark.

When police spoke with Tully, court documents show he told them he pushed the student down as he was trying to get up from the lunch table because he didn’t know what the student was going to do. He claims he never choked the student.

Another student who witnessed the incident described what Tully did as a “choke hold.”

Roncalli placed Tully on administrative leave after the incident.

On Friday, he was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.

Roncalli High School and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis issued this statement:

Roncalli High School and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis were made aware today that Bob Tully, Roncalli’s vice president for mission and ministry, was charged with battery stemming from an incident involving a student in the school’s cafeteria on December 6. Immediately following the incident, the school called the student’s parents and the police, and a report was made by the school to the Indiana Department of Child Services. The police met at the school on December 6 with the individuals involved. The student required no medical attention. Roncalli cooperated with the police and DCS throughout their investigation. Roncalli notified all school parents of the incident on December 6. Mr. Tully has been on administrative leave since December 6 and will remain on leave while the criminal proceedings continue. Following the conclusion of the case further action may be taken. The safety and well-being of every student is of utmost importance to us, and we are committed to continuously seeking ways to improve practices and procedures related to student safety. We ask for prayers for all involved and assure you of Roncalli’s continued commitment to student safety.