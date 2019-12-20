× Taco Bell set for massive expansion of its dollar menu, will add 21 items

Taco Bell’s dollar menu is about to expand.

The fast-food chain will add 21 new items to the special menu next year.

One addition includes double-stacked tacos available in three flavors (Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar and Reaper Ranch). Those launch on Dec. 26.

“It’s more important than ever before that we give fans the craveable food they not only want, but can afford, and we’ve built our menu with some of our most innovative items from $1 to $5 to ensure there is something for everyone,” said Melissa Friebe, senior vice president, Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Taco Bell. “Committing to the $1 is a priority for us and we’re excited to bring back the hugely popular Double Stacked Tacos.”

Taco Bell didn’t say which other items it plans to add to the revamped menu, meaning fans will just have to take a wait-and-see approach.

Customers can already get several items for a buck from the chain’s $1 Cravings Value Menu: a Beefy Fritos Burrito, Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt, Cheesy Roll Up, Cinnamon Twists, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Spicy Tostado and Triple Layer Nachos.