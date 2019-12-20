The Force will be with you, always: Newborns get ‘Baby Yoda’ caps at Indy hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s not Baby Yoda—but it is a baby dressed as Yoda!

The labor and delivery staff at Franciscan Health Indianapolis presented newborns with tiny knit caps inspired by the “Baby Yoda” character from the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

The presentation took place Thursday afternoon in the postpartum unit at Franciscan Health Indianapolis, 8111 S. Emerson Ave.

Erin Ollis of Crown Point, Indiana, produced the caps and has spent much of the holiday season knitting them. Much of the material she used to make them was donated by her church.

Other Franciscan Health birthing centers around central Indiana received the Baby Yoda hats.

The presentation was timed to coincide with the release of the new Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker.