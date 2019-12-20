Will the snow stick around this year and when was our last white Christmas?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE CHRISTMAS HOPES DASHED AGAIN

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? It was looking very good thanks to the snow on the ground, but mother nature had other plans.

The pattern was undergoing massive changes again Friday with the polar branch of the jet stream retreating back to Canada, opening the door to a milder, Pacific origin air across much of the nation.

Snow depth was at 3" late Friday and the forecast still calls for afternoon thaws and nighttime refreezing through Christmas day.

The melt down will continue well into late next week with a strong likelihood that a few 50-degree days may occur - especially Christmas Eve day and Christmas day. This will be the 5th out of the past six Christmas' with above normal temperatures.

Any snow on the ground may just be the remnant piles that were made as we cleaned up after nearly 8" of snow earlier this week.

Historically speaking, most of the nation misses out on a white Christmas annually. The definition of a white Christmas is a 1" snow depth at 7 am on Christmas morning. In Indianapolis, we have about a 25% chance of a white Christmas each year with higher probabilities as you go north. Looking back at weather records, we've only had two this decade, 2017 (1") and 2010 (5"). The decade that produced the most white Christmas' was the decade of the 1960s. There were 5 that decade- 1960, 1963, 1964, 1968 and 1969.

What was the 'whitest' white Christmas? 2004 with a snow depth of 9" on Christmas morning.