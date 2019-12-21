× A great finish to the weekend; warmer days ahead

The weekend is off to a great start! That’s assuming you like mild temperatures and sunshine. We had exactly that on Saturday afternoon. The sunshine and “warmth” took a number on our snow pack around central Indiana. Take a look at this time-lapse from Fishers this afternoon. We starting to see the grass beneath emerge again. After refreezing overnight, the sunshine and evening warmer temperatures will get to work on the snow again on Sunday.

The Winter Solstice is only a few hours away. It occurs at 11:19 PM Saturday night. This being our shortest day of the year, we’ll start adding more daylight time back, starting tomorrow.

Our warm-up is underway and only getting stronger the next several days. Southerly winds will continue to stream in warmer air. Several days in the 50’s aren’t out of the question. We even saw that today in Bloomington!

With the lack of cloud cover overnight, temperatures will cool quickly back below freezing. Temperatures Sunday morning will start in the low 30’s and mid 20’s. Southerly winds crossing over the snow pack on the ground will provide conditions to see patchy fog developing overnight as well.

It will be a cold start as you’re heading out the door in the morning. However, temperatures will rebound to the mid 40’s by Sunday afternoon.

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, your chances aren’t looking good this year. No new snowfall is in the forecast and what is currently on the ground will likely be melted over the next few days.