Marian Football falls 40-37 in NAIA title game

Posted 11:42 PM, December 21, 2019, by

Despite a strong second half effort, Marian University’s football team lost in the NAIA National Championship game Saturday in Ruston, Louisiana.

No. 2 Marian (12-1) lost to No. 1 Morningside (14-0), 40-37.

The Knights trailed 14-0 in the 1st half, until Brebeuf Jesuit graduate and sophomore wide receiver Jacob Pressler completed a 64-yard drive for Marian’s first touchdown of the game. Morningside scored once more, leading the Knights 21-7 at halftime.

Pike High School graduate and junior wide receiver Johnny William led the Knights with four touchdowns. His first came in the 3rd quarter to get the Knights within 7 points. His second touchdown was a catch-and-run 46-yard score, which cut Marian’s deficit to 6 with 5:37 left in the 3rd quarter. In the 4th quarter, quarterback Ethan Darter connected with William through the air for a 4-yard score, which left Marian trailing 33-28. William’s fourth touchdown came with under 2 minutes to play, which got the Knights within 3 points.

This is the fourth time in program history Marian has competed for a national title.

