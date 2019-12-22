× 62-year-old Muncie woman dies in apartment fire

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman is dead after a fire broke out inside her home early Sunday morning.

Responders were called to the Wilson School Apartments at 301 West 13th Street just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

62-year-old Joann David was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Star Press reports that the fire was started by an accident involving cigarette smoking.

Officials say the sprinkler system put the fire out fairly quickly but did cause considerable water damage in the apartment.