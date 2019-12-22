× Man arrested for allegedly setting up to 20 arson fires on Indy’s southwest side

Indianapolis, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged with arson for allegedly setting up to twenty arson fires on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

On Friday, police arrested 27-year-old Deaire J. Gray after an investigation that began in September when an individual was seen lighting a fire on Ironton Street as firefighters extinguished nearby blazes.

Investigators responded to eight more fires over the next three months where a person matching the same description was captured on video setting fires at vacant and occupied homes. No injuries were reported in any of the fires, but property damage is estimated to be nearly $100,000.

Gray faces thirteen level 4 felony arson charges and three level 6 felony arson charges.