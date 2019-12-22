× So much for the snow

It’s hard to believe that just one week ago, we were preparing for the arrival of snow. After receiving nearly 8″ of snow in Indianapolis between last Sunday night and Tuesday, we’re finishing THIS weekend on a completely different note. Sunshine and mild temperatures have been the theme of the day. However, lack of cloud cover tonight will allow temperatures to cool quickly down into the 30’s this evening and into the upper 20’s overnight. While you may think this feels chilly, it will be a perfect night to stay warm inside your vehicle and drive through the Christmas Nights of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Can you believe that Christmas is only 3 days away? Are you wishing for a white Christmas? Statistically speaking, Indianapolis has only seen a white Christmas 26% of the times on record.

Christmas 2019 will likely join the majority of non-white Christmas’. There’s certainly no snow in the forecast this week and the warmer air streaming into central Indiana will warm us into the 50’s for the next several days. This Christmas has a good shot at being the warmest we’ve see since 2015. However, that means our current snow cover will likely be gone by the time Christmas rolls around.

Stay tuned for how long this warm-up will last and when wet weather returns to the forecast. Updates will be posted here later this evening.