Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 53 'Colts Snap Losing Streak'

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts finally snapped their four-game losing streak with a dominant 38-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Producer Joe Hopkins mans the show solo this week and keeps things short, sweet and to the point.

First he breaks down the Colts’ first win in over a month, then he makes note of some records and statistical milestones before previewing Indianapolis’ season finale against the Jaguars.

Be sure to tune in next week when Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths return to put a bow on the Colts’ 2019 season.

