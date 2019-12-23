× DPW: Trash collection operating on slide schedule for Christmas holiday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) is reminding Marion County residents that curbside recycling, residential and heavy trash will operate on a slide schedule in observance of Christmas Day.

DPW said regular routes will be serviced on Tuesday, December 24.

See the slide schedule information below:

Curbside recycling, residential and heavy trash will slide one day forward after Christmas Day. Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday, December 26. Residents with normal Thursday pickup will have service on Friday, December 27. Residents with normal Friday pickup will have service on Saturday, December 28.

For more information on trash collection, please visit indy.gov/dpw.

To report any trash and city-related issues, please use the online RequestIndy portal.

Report trash-related or other issues around Indianapolis by calling the Mayor’s Action Center (MAC) at 317-327-4622.