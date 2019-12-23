Family seeks answers after woman killed in hit-and-run on Indy’s near east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A family on the near east side is pleading for answers. They want to know who hit and killed their loved one and drove off.

Amber Olvey, 35, passed away in a lonely alleyway between the 900 blocks of Tuxedo Street and North LaSalle Street. Police are calling this a death investigation.

“We’ve got two children about to go through Christmas without a mother. A father who is grieving,” her cousin Rozella Clark said.

She was a mother, a daughter, a sister, and a friend.

“Amber didn’t know a stranger,” Clark said. “She could meet you and smile, and you just knew, you could just feel the love that she had.”

Clark and Amber’s father, Charles, still can’t come to grips about what happened.

“Careless. No matter what you did wrong, just come forward so the family can rest at ease. Just come forward,’ said Clark.

Last Wednesday, December 18, police responded to the scene on the near east side. When police arrived, they found Olvey. She had been hit by a vehicle, and the driver was nowhere to be found.

“I feel hurt,” Clark said. “These trees, these buildings, these houses they know something. If they could only talk and speak and tell us. Everybody could rest.”

Clark says she’s channeling her grief into motivation. “What would you do if it was your family member? Wouldn’t you want someone to speak up?”

In search of closure, Clark says she’ll do whatever it takes to find who’s responsible for taking Amber away from her family.

“We love her, and we want what’s right,” Clark said.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

If you would like to help the family with donations, they have created an account at a local bank. Contact MCrash@FOX59.com to be connected with information.