× Indy Justice Season 2, Episode 2: ‘The Search for Karen Jo’

The week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve in 2000 was exceptionally cold throughout southern and central Indiana. It was on one of those nights that Karen Jo Smith disappeared and was murdered.

Police quickly determined she didn’t leave of her own accord.

Be sure to subscribe using your favorite podcast app. You can find us on Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher and more.