× ISP reminding public of holiday travel safety after crash sends 3 to hospital

AUBURN, Ind. — The Indiana State Police (ISP) are reminding the public to drive safe during the holiday travel week after a single vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital Sunday.

ISP said around 1:55 p.m. on December 22, officers were sent to investigate a single vehicle crash on I-69 at the 323 mile marker Auburn, Indiana in DeKalb County.

The investigation revealed a 2012 Nissan Rogue was headed southbound I-69 in the passing lane and left the roadway for an unknown reason.

Police said the car entered the center grass median and the driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle across both southbound lanes of travel and into the west ditch.

The Nissan then hit two trees on the passenger side before coming to a stop.

The driver, Anne Reitz, 60, of Angola and her two adult passengers were all wearing their seatbelts at the time, and all air bag systems deployed during the crash, according to ISP.

Police said, Reitz and her passengers were taken by DeKalb County EMS to Parkview Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The use of seatbelts and deployment of airbags are believed to have prevented a more severe outcome, police said.

ISP provided the following statement: